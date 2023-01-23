Sara Ali Khan's First Look from 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' unveiled

Karan Johar spoke about the film and stated, “Dharmatic Entertainment is glad to be teaming up with Prime Video, yet again, to create a masterpiece- Ae Watan Mere Watan."

He also went on to add, “The movie is an effort to bring to the audiences a lesser-known chapter of Indian history of the independence struggle. With the incredibly talented Sara Ali Khan taking on a never-seen-before character, and with Kannan Iyer’s vision, this movie promises to be truly inspiring and an entertaining experience.”

Sara shared her excitement as well: “I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage."

"Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while of course it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter,” she added.

The film has now began filming.