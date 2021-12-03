'Makes You Tougher': Sara Ali Khan on Living With 'Single Mother' Amrita Singh
Sara Ali Khan revealed that she would never run away from her mother like her 'Atrangi Re' character did.
Actor Sara Ali Khan said that she has never had a desire to rebel since her mother is a ‘very liberal woman’ and the ‘sound of reason.’ Sara even believes that she is wise beyond her years since she grew up with a single mother. She also revealed how her character Rinku in Atrangi Re is different from the roles she has earlier done.
Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.
Talking about living with her mother, Sara said, “Living with a single mother in today's day and age makes you a little tougher and harder than you need to be. You don't live in a La La Land for too long then. You see the world for what it is.”
“Perhaps it's the experiences that I had growing up. I grew up fast and saw a lot in life. Perhaps they helped me grow up a little faster,” Sara told Times of India.
In Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Atrangi Re, her character Rinku claims that she has run away from home several times for the person she loves. When asked if she has ever tried to rebel, the actor said, “I can't even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. Till my mom doesn't tell me, 'Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak of green in that corner of your dupatta', I won't be able to step out for an interview.”
She added, “Meri aukaat nahi hai, mummy se door bhagne ki. Kahin bhi bhaag jao, ghar toh wahin jaana hai, roz. (I can’t run away from my mother. Wherever I go, I have to go home to her, every day.)”
Sara also opened about her role in Atrangi Re and said, “In this character, the fact that she is so loud and assertive in her external characteristics, but then she has such a soft, naive, and innocent interior as well- that contrast is also totally new to me."
"Who she is and the world she lives in is totally unlike anything I've ever done before. She comes from rural Bihar and throws glass bottles at people. But at the same time, she's also scared, alone, and doesn't know what the future holds for her," the actor further said.
Sara’s film Atrangi Re is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. It is scheduled to release on 24 December.
