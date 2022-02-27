Jump In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Box Office, Could Have a Rs 40 Cr Weekend

After opening to sparkling reviews and an impressive Rs 10.50 crore box office collections on Friday, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi's earnings took a jump on Saturday. The positive word-of-mouth and reviews definitely made an impact as several cinemas put out a 'House Full' board outside theatres on day 2 for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

According to figures released by the producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film's earnings rose by 30% on Saturday and it collected a total of Rs 13.32 crore on day 2.