'Alia's Boyfriend Complains She Speaks Like Gangubai': SLB at Berlin Film Fest

Alia Bhatt opened up about the speech the real Gangubai gave at Azad Maidan wherein she highlighted the plight of sex workers in India.

Talking about the same, Alia said, "The speech that Gangubai gave in Azad Maidan was written about, talked about. Post that she met then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. What she said in that speech requires a lot of perspective from where they’re coming from and to actually sit there and speak from the heart to the audience sitting in that scene, I had to know and feel every inch of what she was saying.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi follows the story of a woman, Gangubai, as she rises to power in Kamathipura and becomes a voice for the sex workers in the district. The film draws inspiration from her portion in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by Hussain Zaidi. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 25 February.

The film is also Alia’s third release at the Berlin Film Festival after Gully Boy and Highway.