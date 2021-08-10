Sanjay Dutt Goes Down Memory Lane on Daughter Trishala's Birthday

Sanjay Dutt with Trishala Dutt.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Sanjay Dutt's adorable post for daughter Trishala on her birthday has won the hearts of many. Dutt shared a throwback photo of him holding a young Trishala.
The photo was accompanied by a heartwarming caption. "Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt!", Sanjay Dutt wrote on Instagram.
The actor took a trip down memory lane to dig up one of his fondest moments with his child.
Trishala is currently holidaying in Hawaii. She keeps sharing photos of her vacation.
On the work front, Sanjay is awaiting the release of Bhuj, where he will be seen alongside Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha. He is also a part of Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor, and KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash in the lead. Produced by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year.
