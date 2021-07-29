KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt’s New Look as Adheera Unveiled on His Birthday

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 revealed a new poster featuring Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera, on the actor’s birthday on 29 July. The movie is a sequel to the 2018 release KGF: Chapter 1.

Sanjay Dutt shared the new poster and tweeted, "Thank you so much everyone for all the warm birthday wishes. Working on #KGFChapter2 has been amazing. I know you all have been waiting for the film's release for a long time and I assure you that it'll be worth the wait!"

Sanjay Dutt's Adheera can be seen in full metal armour wielding a sword.