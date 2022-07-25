‘Dil Bechara’ Turns 2: Sanjana Sanghi Misses Sushant Singh’s Manny; See Post

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
As her debut film Dil Bechara completed two years since its release on 24 July 2020, Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to remember the film and her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. She posted a reel featuring scenes from the film and wrote, “Two years of the magical world of Kizie and Manny today, and an eternity to go.”
She added, “Thank you for all your love, it has truly been insurmountable. Kizie Basu ne Khulke Jeene Ka tareeka hamesha ke liye sikha diya.” The character of Manny was played by Sushant. She added the hashtags '2YearsOfDilBechara', 'MissYouManny', and 'DilBechara'.
Last year, Sanjana had shared some photographs from the set with a note, “It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I’d read an endless number of times as a teenager. And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creatives geniuses made it unforgettable - Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil.”
Dil Bechara was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars and marks Sushant’s last film following his demise on 14 June 2020. Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra also starred Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sunit Tandon, and Sahil Vaid.
Sanjana Sanghi is part of Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak with Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
