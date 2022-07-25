‘Dil Bechara’ Turns 2: Sanjana Sanghi Misses Sushant Singh’s Manny; See Post

Dil Bechara was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars and marks Sushant’s last film following his demise on 14 June 2020. Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra also starred Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sunit Tandon, and Sahil Vaid.

Sanjana Sanghi is part of Tarun Dudeja’s Dhak Dhak with Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.