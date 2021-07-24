Dil Bechara Turns One: Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi Remember Sushant

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, has completed a year today. Mukesh and Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to share their memories of the film and remember Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant passed away in June last year and his last film was Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars.

Sanjana shared a long message on Instagram, along with photographs from the sets of the movie. "A year ago today, upon the eve of Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal", the actor wrote.