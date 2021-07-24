Dil Bechara Turns One: Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi Remember Sushant
Sanjana Sanghi & Mukesh Chhabra penned memories about Dil Bechara & Sushant Singh Rajput.
Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, has completed a year today. Mukesh and Sanjana Sanghi took to social media to share their memories of the film and remember Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant passed away in June last year and his last film was Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars.
Sanjana shared a long message on Instagram, along with photographs from the sets of the movie. "A year ago today, upon the eve of Dil Bechara’s release, my nervousness knew no bounds. And today, as we complete 1 YEAR of Dil Bechara (!!) becoming yours forever, all I have in my heart is unsurmountable heaps of gratitude for the kind of love, admiration and support you all have bestowed on our film, and the deep embrace you have given me over this year. It’s fuel for the soul. It’s what makes this vulnerable, emotional and magical journey of being an actor absolutely surreal", the actor wrote.
Sanjana added that messages, letters, sketches from fans added joy to a journey that has been ridden with an irreparable loss. "It has truly been the greatest privilege & honour that has ever been bestowed upon me to discover myself as an actor in portraying Kizie Basu, the Indian Hazel Grace Lancaster from a novel I’d read an endless number of times as a teenager. And the opportunity to do that in the guidance of so many creatives geniuses made it unforgettable - Mukesh, Sushant, Rahman Sir, Rucha, Setu Sir, Swastika, Shashank Sir, Shashwat Da, Pritam Da, Sahil.
Staying true to Kizie’s core yet making her a whole new person, has been one of the most unique, uphill but satisfying challenges life has ever thrown at me, every bit of which has helped me grow and evolve, as a person & as an actor. Like every milestone, this one too, is first yours. THANKYOU, from the bottom of my heart", Sanjana signed off along with the caption #ThinkingofYou Sushant Singh Rajput".
Mukesh shared the trailer of Dil Bechara and wrote, "Mixed emotions. Missing Sushant. Only love".
