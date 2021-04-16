Actor Pawan Kalyan Tests Positive For COVID, Condition Stable

Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, as confirmed by a statement released by his political outfit Janasena Party. The statement revealed that the actor felt uneasy after his campaign in Tirupati earlier this month but tested negative after he took the test. However, he then attended a film event in Hyderabad on 4 April which was held to promote his film Vakeel Saab. After several staff members from his party office tested positive, he self-quarantined.

The statement read, "On 3 April, he took part in a padayatra in Tirupati and felt sick ever since he returned to Hyderabad. He was advised to get tested for COVID-19 and his initial reports were negative," and then added, "Pawan continued to experience body aches and fever after he quarantined at the farmhouse. Then he took another test and the results came back positive. Cardiologist Dr Tangella Suman was flown down to Hyderabad from Khammam to treat Pawan Kalyan."