'She Has Moved On, I’ve Moved On': Naga Chaitanya on Separation From Samantha

Naga Chaitanya also went on to talk about his equation with her in his recent interview with ETimes. When asked about the media's constant probing regarding their separation, he said, "It is frustrating. I am here as an actor and I want my professional life to do the talking. I don’t want my personal life to be the topic of discussion. We all have a personal space and there’s a reason why it’s called ‘personal’."

He also added that not much is left to say anymore, stating, "Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated to release on 11 August in theatres. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks' Forest Gump.