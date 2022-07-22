Samantha Ruth Says Her Equation With Naga Chaitanya Isn’t Amicable ‘As of Now'

"It has been hard but it's good now. It's fine. I am stronger than I have ever been,” Samantha said, talking about her life post-divorce.

On the topic of her marriage, Samantha also joked, “I have a bone to pick with you Karan. You are the reason for unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life to be K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). In fact, the reality is KGF.”