Samantha Questions Why Actors' Opinions About Issues Matter

In her latest Instagram post, Samantha Akkineni talked about the rise in the demand for celebrities to speak up about important issues. "We're entertainers, Not fact-checkers. Why are actors crucified for having an opinion about the important matters pertaining to the world?" she wrote in the caption.

She believes that actors should be allowed to stick to entertaining, and added, "We are humans too and We make mistakes too. But canceling us for speaking out or not speaking out aloud on each & every topic is a bit unfair, don't you think? Let us stick to what we do best .. making you fall in love with our performances. #whatdidshesay is a fun way to speak your mind .. what’s on your mind ? #reelit"