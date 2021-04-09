Watch: Diljit's Video 'Vibing' to Dhee & Arivu's Enjoy Enjaami

Career-wise Diljit is geared up for the release of his film with Shehnaaz Gill titled Honsla Rakh. It also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. He will next appear on the big screen in the highly anticipated Punjabi film Jodi opposite Nimrat Khaira.

Enjoy Enjaami sung by artists Dhee and Arivu celebrates the harmony of man in nature while paying homage to plantation workers using a melodious mix of Arivu's lyrics and traditional oppari.