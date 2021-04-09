Watch: Diljit's Video 'Vibing' to Dhee & Arivu's Enjoy Enjaami

Actor-Singer Diljit Dosanjh in the video
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is the latest celebrity to join the Enjoy Enjaami craze. Released in March, the music video became a viral sensation and currently has over 120 million views. Diljit shared a video on Instagram dancing to the song. While others joined him in a portion of the video displaying professional dance moves, the Punjabi singer also flaunted some bhangra steps. "Just Vibin.... Playa.." he captioned the reel.
Career-wise Diljit is geared up for the release of his film with Shehnaaz Gill titled Honsla Rakh. It also stars Sonam Bajwa and Shinda Grewal. He will next appear on the big screen in the highly anticipated Punjabi film Jodi opposite Nimrat Khaira.
Enjoy Enjaami sung by artists Dhee and Arivu celebrates the harmony of man in nature while paying homage to plantation workers using a melodious mix of Arivu's lyrics and traditional oppari.
Talking to Hindustan Times, Arivu had said that the lyrics were inspired b the story of his grandmother Valliammal who was a tea plantation worker herself. The term 'enjaami' is a term of endearment used by her and is derived from a term for reverence used by plantation workers for their masters.
Musician Arivu recently also posted a video lip-syncing to his song with his grandmother Valliammal where they both showed their inked fingers after voting. Several actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Sai Pallavi, Suriya and Dhanush, had tweeted their appreciation of the song and its catchy lyrics.
