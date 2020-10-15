Salman Khan Covers Actor Faraaz Khan's Medical Expenses

Salman Khan has come forward to help former Bollywood actor Faraaz Khan, who is battling for his life at a hospital in Bengaluru. Calling Salman a 'great human being', Kashmera Shah took to social media to share the news.

"You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and fee. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan", Kashmera Shah wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt had taken to Twitter to call for financial aid for Faraaz Khan.

Faraaz, son of Mahabharat actor Yusuf Khan, was diagnosed with a brain infection and pneumonia after his lungs got infected. He is currently in the ICU. Details about the actor’s health were shared on a fundraising platform by his family members -- Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon.