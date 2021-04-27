Salman Checks Quality of Food Sent to Mumbai's Frontline Workers

Recently, Salman Khan visited the restaurant in Bandra on Monday to assess the quality of the food being sent out. Kanal spoke about the incident to the Indian Express and said, "Salman bhai has immense respect for frontline workers. His mother even sends handmade tiffin for the police personnel that has been stationed outside his house on security duty. So Salman bhai thought since the lockdown is going on and these workers are on duty 24/7, we should start sending food packets for them and try and make it easier for them."

According to ANI, Salman ensured the food was of good quality and also suggested additions like chicken nuggets, eggs, biryani, and Vitamin C-based juices to increase the nutritional content of the food packets.

Kanal added, "We were at Bhaijaanz Kitchen today where the snacks are being prepared. We have sent out 5,000 packets on Sunday. For now we are sending these food packets from Byculla to Juhu and Bandra East to BKC, even at the jumbo Covid facility. In the coming days, double number of packets will go out.”

Even during the lockdown last year, Salman Khan had started the 'Being Haangryy' initiative to deliver food to migrant workers.

On the work front, Salman has geared up for the release of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, set to release this Eid on 13 May. The film will get a multi-platform release on Zee5's pay per view service ZeePlex, and on DTH channels.