COVID-19: Ayushmann & Tahira Donate to Maharashtra CM Relief Fund

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The coronavirus second wave hit India hard, pushing the country into a shortage of medical supplies like vaccines and oxygen. With limited resources, the country's medical infrastructure is struggling to cope with the rising cases.
Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to write that he and his wife Tahira have been doing their bit to help people. "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broke our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support," he wrote.
The couple donated to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund and thanked everyone who inspired them to do more. "People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing out bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need," his statement read.
Ever since the cases in India started rising exponentially, people all across the country came together to find and amplify resources. Often, strangers on the internet manage to connect people to essential life services. Emphasizing the need for a community, he concluded, "This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to our bit as we deem fit."
This comes a day after Alia Bhatt announced her collaboration with journalist Faye D'Souza to amplify COVID resources. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu have also been using their platform to share pleas for help and amplify resources.
Published: 27 Apr 2021,01:41 PM IST