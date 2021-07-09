Statement on Behalf of Being Human Addresses Allegations Against Salman

Actor Salman Khan
Salman Khan, sister Alvira Khan, and seven others associated with Being Human were summoned by the Chandigarh Police in an alleged fraud case. The complaint was filed by a trader named Arun Gupta. Apparel brand Style Quotient (SQ) issued a statement on behalf of Being Human claiming that Salman, Alvira, and Being Human aren't involved in the case.
Arun Gupta alleged that Being Human employees persuaded him to buy a franchise and invest 2 crores. They allegedly pressurised him by saying that Salman would visit the store at its opening.
In their statement, SQ informed, "In Dec 2015, 'Being Human - The Salman Khan Foundation' appointed Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Limited (SQJPL) as their global licensee for the jewellery vertical. The same was for handling manufacturing & Sales of Jewellery under the Brand Name of Being Human."
The statement confirmed that SQJPL had signed an MOU with Modern Jewels (owned by Arun Gupta) to become a franchisee of 'Being Human Jewellery'. They further added that the matter was exclusively between the two signing parties: SQPJL and Modern Jewels.
"We at SQJPL have already submitted a written response which clarifies all of the above. Since the matter is currently sub judice, we will not be able to comment more," the statement read. In conclusion, they clarified that Alvira Khan, and representatives of Being Human have "always been supportive of their partners".
Published: 09 Jul 2021,05:15 PM IST