Statement on Behalf of Being Human Addresses Allegations Against Salman

Salman Khan, sister Alvira Khan, and seven others associated with Being Human were summoned by the Chandigarh Police in an alleged fraud case. The complaint was filed by a trader named Arun Gupta. Apparel brand Style Quotient (SQ) issued a statement on behalf of Being Human claiming that Salman, Alvira, and Being Human aren't involved in the case.

Arun Gupta alleged that Being Human employees persuaded him to buy a franchise and invest 2 crores. They allegedly pressurised him by saying that Salman would visit the store at its opening.