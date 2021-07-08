Cops Summon Salman Khan, Sister Alvira in Alleged Fraud Case

The Chandigarh Police have summoned Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and seven others associated with Being Human in an alleged fraud case, as per a report by ANI.

"They have been given till 13 July to reply. If there's anything criminal, action will be taken," Chandigarh SP Ketan Bansal told the publication.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has films such as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Tiger 3 in his kitty.