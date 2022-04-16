'If You Think You Have Mastered Parenting, You Are Wrong': Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar has been receiving a huge appreciation for her performance in the Netflix show, Mai. Vivek Mushran, who plays Sakshi's husband in the series, is also impressive.

The Quint caught up with both the actors to speak about their experiences working on the show. When asked as to how Sakshi ensured that she didn't get typecast following Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, the actor said, "Honestly speaking, there was no effort that went into it. I was fortunate enough to get a variety of shows. The only thing I took care of was that after Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki got over, I said 'That's it'".