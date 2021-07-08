My Warm-Hearted Phuponana: Saira Banu's Grandniece Remembers Dilip Kumar

"I’m blessed to have spent so much of my childhood with the legend who the world knows as #DilipKumar For me he will always remain my warm hearted Phuponana, with whom I sang and danced, learnt so much from and loved to bits! It’s an end of an era! #RIP", she captioned the photo.

In 2019, Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar had attended their grandniece's wedding in Hyderabad. Sayyeshaa Saigal had tied the knot with actor Arya that year. Pictures of Saira Banu dancing with her niece Shaheen Banu had gone viral.