Pakistani Actors Saba Qamar, Ali Zafar & Others Pay Tributes to Dilip Kumar

A number of Pakistani actors, including Saba Qamar, Adnan Siddiqui, Ali Zafar and Imran Abbas, paid tributes to legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Kumar passed away on Wednesday due to prolonged illness. Born Yousuf Khan in Peshawar, Kumar was a revered cinema personality across the subcontinent.

Adnan Siddiqui, who starred with Sridevi in Mom, tweeted, "Dilip sahib was an institution in himself. Legend would be an understatement. Thespians don’t die. They live on in their work #dilipkumar".