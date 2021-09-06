Saira Banu Discharged From Hospital, Doing Well: Family Friend Faisal Farooqui

A Hinduja Hospital doctor had earlier told PTI, "She doesn't sleep much. She wants to go home." Dr Gokhale spoke to Times of India and said that Saira Banu is not battling depression.

“Saira-ji is not battling depression, plus she is not being difficult at all which in other words means she is not avoiding angiography. The angiography, as I told you last time, will be done at a later date after we control her diabetes. So where’s the question of her saying ‘no’ to it?” Dr. Gokhale said.

Earlier, Faisal Farooqui had informed that cardiologist Nikhil Gokhale suspected there was an issue with her left ventricle and the actor might have to go through an angiography.

Saira Banu had tied the knot with actor Dilip Kumar in 1966. Kumar passed away on 7 July due to age-related issues.