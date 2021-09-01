Veteran Actor Saira Banu Hospitalised, Shifted to ICU

Veteran actor and late Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar four days back after she complained of issues related to blood pressure, as per a report by ANI. The report also states that Banu has been shifted to the ICU on Wednesday, 1 September.

Saira Banu recently lost her husband Dilip Kumar. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related issues. Dilip Kumar's passing was confirmed through a tweet on his official account, posted by family friend Faisal Farooqui. He wrote, “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return."