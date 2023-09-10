'An Incredibly Considerate Individual': Saira Banu Recalls First Meeting SRK

Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of Jawan. After delivering two blockbusters - Jawan and Pathaan - it can be said that this is Shah Rukh's year. Following the release of Jawan, a number of celebrities took to social media to praise SRK. Veteran actor Saira Banu also took to Instagram on Sunday, 10 September, to pen a long and loving note for Shah Rukh.

Banu began by writing, "The first time I saw Shahrukh was when many stars had met for a function...I immediately remarked that he seemed shy and reticent to come forward....and I noticed that he looked so much like my Shahenshah Dilip Sahib....I said if my son had been there He would have been just like him."