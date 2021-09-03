Saira Banu Battling Depression, Has Refused Angiogram: Doctor

Veteran actor Saira Banu, who is currently admitted at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital, has been diagnosed with a heart problem, and doctors have advised angiogram procedure. However, Banu has refused permission, a doctor told PTI on Thursday.

On 28 August, Banu was hospitalised following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar. "After some cardiac tests, Saira Banu has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. We suggested a coronary angiogram, but she has refused to undergo the procedure. Once she gives consent, we can go ahead", a Hinduja Hospital doctor told PTI.