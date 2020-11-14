Akshay Kumar Shares First Look of New Film 'Ram Setu' on Diwali | (Photo: Instagram)

On 14 November, on the occasion of Diwali, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to share the first look of his new film Ram Setu.

The caption of the poster shared by Kumar on Instagram reads, "This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge(setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt - RAM SETU ! Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali!"

The poster says, "Myth or Reality?"