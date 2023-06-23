Saif Ali Khan to Share Screen With Daughter Sara Ali Khan in New Project: Report

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Saif Ali Khan to Share Screen With Daughter Sara Ali Khan in New Project: Report

A picture from Sara and Saif's shoot for the upcoming project is currently doing the rounds on social media.
Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan team up for a new project.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are reportedly going to share screen space for their upcoming project. The father-daughter duo recently shot for the untitled project; however, its details are still kept under wraps.

A picture of the duo from the shoot recently surfaced on social media, wherein Saif was dressed as a prisoner and Sara was dressed as a police officer.

Earlier this week, Sara shared a picture of herself with her father, Saif, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, from the film city in Mumbai. She captioned the post, "It's in the jeans".

Here, have a look at her post:

Talking about the project, a source told ETimes, "The bond between Saif and Sara is palpable, and that created a comfortable and joyful atmosphere during the shoot."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif was last seen in filmmaker Om Raut's Adipurush. Sara, on the other hand, was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal.

