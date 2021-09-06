Cleared a Lease, Didn't Re-Buy: Saif Ali Khan on Getting Pataudi Palace Back

Saif Ali Khan talks about Pataudi Palace.
Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his film Bhoot Police, which is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 17 September. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Saif was asked about the time he re-bought the Pataudi Palace. To which the actor said, "It wasn't really re-buying, it was more like clearing a lease".
In an earlier interview, Saif had explained about the arrangement. "My father had leased it out. Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel there, took care of the property. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always very comfortable. It was a fair financial arrangement, and contrary to reports I didn't have to buy it back as I already owned it", Saif had said. After the death of Saif's father in 2011, he wrapped up the lease.
Speaking about whether troll remarks affect him Saif told the publication, "I don't read troll comments. I am off social media, and it really helps me focus. However, it can get addictive. I can google myself and start checking out what I said when and then I read something I don’t like and it spoils my mood. My wife told me, ‘you know what just stop doing it’. I had stopped for a while and I really started saying what I feel".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined