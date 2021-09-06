Cleared a Lease, Didn't Re-Buy: Saif Ali Khan on Getting Pataudi Palace Back

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for his film Bhoot Police, which is set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 17 September. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Saif was asked about the time he re-bought the Pataudi Palace. To which the actor said, "It wasn't really re-buying, it was more like clearing a lease".

In an earlier interview, Saif had explained about the arrangement. "My father had leased it out. Francis (Wacziarg) and Aman (Nath), who ran a hotel there, took care of the property. My mother (Sharmila Tagore) has a cottage there and she was always very comfortable. It was a fair financial arrangement, and contrary to reports I didn't have to buy it back as I already owned it", Saif had said. After the death of Saif's father in 2011, he wrapped up the lease.