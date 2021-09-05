It's Not An Invasion of Privacy: Saif Ali Khan on Jeh & Taimur Getting Papped

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Bhoot Police is all set to drop on Disney+Hotstar on 17 September, and the actors have been promoting their film in full swing.

Speaking to The Quint, Saif and Arjun said that the film's title gives an impression that it's something like Ghostbusters, but it's actually very different. They also spoke about their favourite horror-comedy films.

Arjun Kapoor, whose recent social media posts throw a light on his fitness journey, spoke about his struggle with weight. He added that he is not the quintessential Bollywood hero and doesn't even try to even achieve that.

Meanwhile, Saif spoke about how he and Kareena Kapoor have no objection to the paparazzi clicking pictures of their children Taimur and Jeh. The actor said, "It's not an invasion of privacy."

Watch the video for more.