Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan Set to Become Parents

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan are expecting their first child. Sagarika is currently in the UAE with Zaheer, who is taking part in the IPL tournament.
Zaheer's recent birthday video shows Sagarika's baby bump.
Though the couple has not made an official announcement, Sagarika and Zaheer's friends have confirmed the news to Mumbai Mirror.
The duo tied the knot in 2017.
