Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol Expecting Their First Baby

Amrita Rao and her husband were recently spotted in Mumbai. Quint Entertainment Amrita Rao and Anmol. | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) Celebrities Amrita Rao and her husband were recently spotted in Mumbai.

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol have joined celebrities who are set to welcome a new member to their families. A photo of a pregnant Amrita Rao is doing the rounds on social media and fans are quite excited. Though Amrita and Anmol haven't made the announcement yet, they were spotted outside a doctor's clinic recently.

A source close to the actor told The Times of India, "Amrita Rao is enjoying this phase of her life. Those close to Amrita and Anmol know about the pregnancy and they are elated. Both Amrita and Anmol are private people, so they haven't made an announcement". Amrita and Anmol tied the knot in 2016. Speaking about the relationship, the actor had told IANS in an interview, "It's been seven years of a blissful relationship and I'm the luckiest to find a soulmate in my life partner. We had a very small (wedding) ceremony with our immediate family members only." On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Thackeray.