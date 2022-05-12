Old Pic of Saif Ali Khan With Sharmila Tagore & Grandma Sajida Sultan; See Here

Saif Ali Khan with Sajida Sultan, Sharmila Tagore, and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Saba Ali Khan shared a throwback picture featuring Sajida Sultan, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Sharmila Tagore, and Saif Ali Khan as a teenager.
In the photo, Sajida can be seen on her bed and Mansur and Saif are standing behind it. Sharmila sits on the left with Soha Ali Khan and Saba. Saba wrote in the caption, "OLD ...IS A TREASURE... Gold varies, this cannot be replaced! PRICELESS. Memory of a lifetime."
One user wrote, "This is indeed a treasure!!!" and another commented, "Gaao takia and Pandaan and blessings in the form of family."
"Beautiful family pic forever to be treasured. I love it when you mention Aba (it brings back memories of my father as we used to call him Aba too). May you all be blessed," a comment read.
Saif married Kareena in 2012 and the couple have two sons Jeh and Taimur. Saif also has two kids, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan, from his first marriage to Amrita Singh. Soha is married to Kunal Kemmu and the couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in September 2017.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)