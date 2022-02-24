Kareena Kapoor Reacts to Saif Ali Khan's First Look From 'Vikram Vedha'

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 30 September. Saif Ali Khan's look was unveiled by Hrithik Roshan, who is playing Vedha in Vikram Vedha. Sharing it Hrithik wrote, "P.s : working with one of the finest actors and a colleague I have admired for years is going to be an experience I'm going to cherish. Can't wait!"

Vikram Vedha is the official Hindi remake of the Tamil film by the same name, which released in 2017. The film was directed by Pushkar and Gayathri and it starred R Madhavan.