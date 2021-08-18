Jr NTR Buys India’s First Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Worth This Much

Jr NTR bought India’s first ever Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule while in Russia for the shoot for SS Rajamouli's RRR. The car was launched recently in India and the Janatha Garage actor is thus, the first Indian customer to own it.

The Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule purchased by Jr NTR is finished with a Nero Noctis matte contrasted by a Arancio Argos. Recently, actor Ranveer Singh added the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule Edition to his collection of luxury cars.