Rohit Shetty on Introducing a Female Cop in His Universe

"Without a female lead or cop the universe won't be complete. We are waiting because we have lost two years of our lives. 'Sooryavanshi' was supposed to release two years back. Also, if I am making a movie with a woman at the helm, it has to be on the level of 'Singham' or 'Sooryavanshi'. Till the time I don't get such a story I cannot proceed just because there is a demand for a female cop in the universe".

Rohit Shetty, Filmmaker