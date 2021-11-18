Rohit Shetty on Introducing a Female Cop in His Universe

Rohit Shetty speaks about having a female cop helm a film.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to introduce a female cop in his universe. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Shetty said that without a female cop the 'universe won't be complete'. The three movies from his 'cop universe' - Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi - have men as protagonists.
Shetty also spoke about why Bollywood doesn't make a lot of action films anymore. "Like every other genre, action is also important. Earlier, we had a lot of action movies. We still have so many in the South, with great plots and performances. However, in Hindi we only have a handful of action filmmakers. We should make more of such films", Shetty told indianexpress.com
