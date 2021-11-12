Alia Bhatt's Favourite Show Is... Check Out Her Answer on KJo's Rapid Fire'

Karan then asked her where her co-star Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is and Alia replied. “Rocky is shooting. Working out, sorry!” Karan said, “These were not trick questions, Alia, that you were really getting so flummoxed by.” Alia was quick to respond, “I don’t like rapid fires.”

Karan then asked Alia to name her ‘song of the season’ and she sang a part of Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Lover’, and when asked for another song, named ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. For a show, she picked Succession, and named Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi as the ‘film of the season’.

Alia Bhatt also said that she was ‘moved’ by Karan Johar winning the Padma Shri. Ranveer Singh commented, “Can’t leave you two alone for a second.”