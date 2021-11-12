Alia Bhatt's Favourite Show Is... Check Out Her Answer on KJo's Rapid Fire'

Karan Johar shared a video with a rapid fire round with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lead Alia Bhatt.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karan Johar shared a video on Instagram of an impromptu rapid fire round with Alia Bhatt during a night shoot of their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. When asked to name the film, Alia fumbled before getting it right which made director Karan Johar laugh. He responded, “Tongue twister that, right?”
Karan shared the video with the caption, “Just some night shoot ramblings!!! Next one with Rocky! Watch this space! #rockyaurranikipremkahani @aliaabhatt.”
Karan then asked her where her co-star Rocky (Ranveer Singh) is and Alia replied. “Rocky is shooting. Working out, sorry!” Karan said, “These were not trick questions, Alia, that you were really getting so flummoxed by.” Alia was quick to respond, “I don’t like rapid fires.”
Karan then asked Alia to name her ‘song of the season’ and she sang a part of Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Lover’, and when asked for another song, named ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. For a show, she picked Succession, and named Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi as the ‘film of the season’.
Alia Bhatt also said that she was ‘moved’ by Karan Johar winning the Padma Shri. Ranveer Singh commented, “Can’t leave you two alone for a second.”
Alia Bhatt doesn’t have a great history with rapid fire rounds since she’d become a meme after her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2012. She had named Prithviraj Chauhan as the President of India, a mistake Tanmay Bhatt brought up in the comments as well.
Karan Johar is returning to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars veteran actors like Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.
