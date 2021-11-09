'Knew I Would Have Made My Father so Proud': Karan Johar on Padma Shri Win
Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor were among the Padma Shri awardees this year.
On Monday, filmmaker and producer Karan Johar was honoured with the Padma Shri in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. After the event, Karan took to Instagram to share an emotional note. He also posted photos of the Manish Malhotra attire he wore and one picture of him with his mother Hiroo Johar.
"About last evening…. A truly memorable moment in my life….. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side…. My babies asked me “ dada you won a medal? “ and I replied “yes I did I hope you do too one day “!! The #padmashri … Humbled and honoured", Karan wrote.
Adnan Sami, Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor were also among the Padma Shri awardees.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.