It's RK Vs RK: Ranbir Kapoor Roasts Himself in Shamshera’s Promotional Video

Ranbir Kapoor plays double in Shamshera's promotional video.
(Photo Courtesy: Youtube Screengrab)
Ranbir Kapoor, who will soon make a comeback on the big screen with Aditya Chopra's Shamshera releasing on 22 July, recently appeared in a promotional video of the film. In The Other Kapur Show, Ranbir plays a double role, like his film. Ranbir Kapur with a 'U' is the host of the show, who interviews Ranbir Kapoor and roasts him as he talks about his upcoming film.
Shamshera is a periodic-action drama, which will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.
In the hilarious video, Ranbir Kapur introduces the real Ranbir as 'Ranveer Kapoor' with two O's. He also mispronounces his film's name and calls it "Shershaah." The two talk about Ranbir's first film Saawariya. And Kapur claims how he had also auditioned for the film "in a towel" but Ranbir ended up getting the role because of his name and its legacy. The two also joke about Ranbir's unsuccessful films and his marriage with Alia Bhatt. Kapur also throws shade on Alia. He talks about how she's having a constant bad luck since she worked in films like Kalank, Sadak 2 and then married Ranbir Kapoor.
The promotional video with 'two Ranbirs' definitely assures that it would be just as entertaining to see him play a double role in Shamshera.
On the work front, Ranbir has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, alongside actor-wife Alia Bhatt will be one of his big releases this year. The first part of the trilogy film directed by Ayan Mukerji is slated to release on 9 Semptember. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles.
