It's RK Vs RK: Ranbir Kapoor Roasts Himself in Shamshera’s Promotional Video

In the hilarious video, Ranbir Kapur introduces the real Ranbir as 'Ranveer Kapoor' with two O's. He also mispronounces his film's name and calls it "Shershaah." The two talk about Ranbir's first film Saawariya. And Kapur claims how he had also auditioned for the film "in a towel" but Ranbir ended up getting the role because of his name and its legacy. The two also joke about Ranbir's unsuccessful films and his marriage with Alia Bhatt. Kapur also throws shade on Alia. He talks about how she's having a constant bad luck since she worked in films like Kalank, Sadak 2 and then married Ranbir Kapoor.

The promotional video with 'two Ranbirs' definitely assures that it would be just as entertaining to see him play a double role in Shamshera.