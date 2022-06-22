ADVERTISEMENT

‘Shamshera’ Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Challenges Sanjay Dutt To Save His People

'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor releases on 22 July.

Pratikshya Mishra
Bollywood
Yash Raj Films has dropped the first teaser for Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, which marks his return to the screen after his last release Sanju.

The teaser introduces Sanjay Dutt as the film's antagonist who subjects people to brutal violence. However, a messiah-like figure arises, Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), who makes it his mission to save his 'tribe'.

Watch the teaser here:

The clip contains various shots of Ranbir in battle mode wielding a menacing ax. The teaser hints as a fantasy epic of massive proportions and fans have loved the little glimpse into the film.

Shamshera is directed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, and Saurabh Shukla. The film, slated for release on 22 July, has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

