Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Senior Journalists Remember the Actor
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020. On the late actor’s death anniversary, The Quint spoke to senior journalists, Anupama Chopra, Bharathi Pradhan and Rajeev Masand to talk about the legacy of Rishi Kapoor. They got candid about some of their fondest memories of the celebrated actor.
Bharathi spoke about how she first met the late actor during the shoot of Raj Kapoor's film, Bobby. She recalled:
She also further elaborated on their equation, “Thereafter, naturally, I had a good equation with Chintu as he moved up in his career. I also continued writing when I became editor of lots of magazines. So we had a good healthy relationship – there were very many fights as well. But a couple of incidents I remember, one incident in which he was shooting for Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan in Kolhapur and I was one of the journalists who had gone to cover the shooting there. He called me for tea to his room, and then we sat and chatted, etc. He was very, very correct that way, you know, were quite a gentleman saying “Come over for tea.” And then I had to interview him once in Bombay, and he said, “Let's have lunch together.” And he took me to his club. And he was one of those who, you know, who would compliment you on what you're wearing or open the door for you. So that way he was a real gentleman. It was great fun.”
Also talking about how Rishi Kapoor had certain ‘stubborn streaks,’ “He could also have his stubborn streaks. He was forthright, but that also came with a little bit of harshness. He could tell off anybody. He could just say anything to anybody. Once I remember, he'd invited us to dinner at his place. And all of us are used to late nights where we sit and chat with people after dinner is over. But the moment dinner was over, a few minutes later, he got up and started switching off all the lights because that was his way to say, “Listen, yeah, now enough, all of you go home, I am going to sleep." Neetu (Kapoor) told me that this is something he does very regularly. It's most embarrassing for her because that's what he used to do with all the guests, whether they were colleagues from his industry, journalists or family friends. This is how he was with the guests because for him once the evening was over, he just starts putting off the lights and tell people to go home.”
Anupama, on the other hand, spoke about one of her cherished memories of the veteran actor and how she understood Neetu and Rishi's equation on a personal level,
Rajeev spoke about his enduring love for Rishi Kapoor, he got candid about how he was a fan of the veteran actor when everyone in the late 80s and early 90s was an Amitabh Bachchan fan. He said, "To me, he was the most charming actor on the Hindi film screen."
He also said how everyone was afraid of the actor. Going on to add how he tried to score his first interview with Rishi.
Rajeev, in the end, added, "This is my first memory of Rishi Kapoor. This is my most enduring memory. He could call you and he could praise you. And then one minute later, is that yeah, but I'm not doing an interview with you. And you know, as I got to know him over the years, I actually did get a chance to interview him several times to get to know him."
The celebrated actor was 67 at the time of his passing. He is known for films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Sagar and Naagin.
