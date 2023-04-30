Rishi Kapoor Death Anniversary: Senior Journalists Remember the Actor

She also further elaborated on their equation, “Thereafter, naturally, I had a good equation with Chintu as he moved up in his career. I also continued writing when I became editor of lots of magazines. So we had a good healthy relationship – there were very many fights as well. But a couple of incidents I remember, one incident in which he was shooting for Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan in Kolhapur and I was one of the journalists who had gone to cover the shooting there. He called me for tea to his room, and then we sat and chatted, etc. He was very, very correct that way, you know, were quite a gentleman saying “Come over for tea.” And then I had to interview him once in Bombay, and he said, “Let's have lunch together.” And he took me to his club. And he was one of those who, you know, who would compliment you on what you're wearing or open the door for you. So that way he was a real gentleman. It was great fun.”

Also talking about how Rishi Kapoor had certain ‘stubborn streaks,’ “He could also have his stubborn streaks. He was forthright, but that also came with a little bit of harshness. He could tell off anybody. He could just say anything to anybody. Once I remember, he'd invited us to dinner at his place. And all of us are used to late nights where we sit and chat with people after dinner is over. But the moment dinner was over, a few minutes later, he got up and started switching off all the lights because that was his way to say, “Listen, yeah, now enough, all of you go home, I am going to sleep." Neetu (Kapoor) told me that this is something he does very regularly. It's most embarrassing for her because that's what he used to do with all the guests, whether they were colleagues from his industry, journalists or family friends. This is how he was with the guests because for him once the evening was over, he just starts putting off the lights and tell people to go home.”