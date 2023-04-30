Neetu, Kapoor & Riddhima Kapoor Remember Rishi Kapoor On Death Anniversary
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a picture of her late husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on 30 April 2020. She wrote a heartfelt note alongside the picture. Their daughter Riddhima Kapoor also took to social media to post a story.
Neetu wrote, "You are missed everyday with all the wonderful happy memories."
Riddhima also wrote a simple but heartfelt message, "I miss you every day."
The late actor was 67 at the time of his passing. He is known for films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Khel Khel Mein, Kabhie Kabhie, Sagar and Naagin.
Meanwhile, Neetu starred in Raj Mehta’s comedy-drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani last year. She will next feature in Letters To Mr Khanna which also stars Sunny Kaushal.
