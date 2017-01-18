Remembering Rishi Kapoor: His Last Interview With The Quint

As far as Bollywood tell-alls go, Rishi Kapoor’s autobiography Khullam Khulla minces no words. Kapoor has been candid about his family life, being afraid of his father’s drunken stupor and crushing disappointments in his otherwise successful career.

In an interview with The Quint, Kapoor talks about buying a film award, surviving as the romantic hero in a sea of action heroes, and being Twitter’s ‘Angry Man’.