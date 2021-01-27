We Need To Tell Stories That Uplift Society: Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh plays a real-life hero, Major Deependra Singh, in the series Jeet Ki Zid, which is currently streaming on Zee5.
Jeet ki Zid follows Major Deep Singh, who was left paralysed during the Kargil War. However, his relentless attitude helped him bounce back.
Talking about what he learnt playing the character Sadh tells The Quint that the first thing he realised while working on the series is that our awareness regarding differently-abled people is negligible.
Of late, a lot of questions have been raised on the kind of content that is being aired on OTT platforms. A recent example is the web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia. Talking about the issue Amit Sadh says,
