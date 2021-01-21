Co-star and Friend Amit Sadh Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput Amit Sadh remembers the fun days with Sushant on the sets of 'Kai Po Che'. Abira Dhar Celebrities Published: Amit Sadh shares 'Kai Po Che' memories | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

The untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June last year shook the nation. On the actor's 35th birth anniversary, The Quint spoke to his first co-actor, Amit Sadh with whom Sushant made his acting debut in Kai Po Che. Sadh shared some fond memories of Sushant and recalled the day he met Sushant for the first time.

Meeting Sushant For The First Time

"I think Mukesh Chhabra's old studio in Aaram Nagar. We all three auditioned together for 'Kai Po Che'. So first time we had our scenes and we were reading for each other. Raj, me and Sushant. And then we kept meeting everyday. We did a couple of auditions back to back. And then in a couple of weeks we were told that we are doing the film and that's how our bond...all of us, we just kind of really got into each other", said Amit Sadh.

Sushant The Co-Actor

"Kai Po Che was a very special film. It was very special for him. It is sad that whenever we talk about 'Kai Po Che' it won't be... There will always be one... I don't know. I used to be very excited about 'Kai Po Che'. It became such a big part of us, Raj, me I am sure Sushant's as well. I think for me now whenever anyone talks about Kai Po Che I am not that excited"

Amit Sadh spoke about the time he and Sushant shot for 'Manjha' and 'Meethi Boliyaan' and how much fun they had.

"In fact even when the songs play, especially 'Manjha' ... You know I have so much memories of 'Manjha' with him because we were like... especially 'Meethi Boliyaan' and all. We were having so much fun when we were shooting that song. It was our first song together. All of us. It's our first song, you know how it gets, like a lot of mad fun. For me 'Kai Pe Che' is over. But those are my thoughts and it was just fun knowing him. He was just full of life and ideas. He was a very good co-actor. I think me, Raj and Sushant - we were at our purest as human beings, as artistes at that time. We had a great bond and of course we all kind of ventured into the real world. We were protected till we were in 'Kai Po Che' because Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) really protected us. He was a great director".

This is what made Sushant Stand Out

"He was very clear with what he wanted. He was very clear with his hunger. I think that is what was amazing about him. He was very unapologetic about his hunger of life, his quest for life, his acting. He was a very very hard working actor. And he showed it in such a small span of time. He showed his talent with his filmography. If you see the kind of movies he has done and the range he had. Ya, so for me he will always stay alive with the work that he did".