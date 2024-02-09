Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal Expecting Their First Child; Couple Announces Pregnancy

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news of their pregnancy on social media with an adorable post.
Taking to Instagram on 9 February, Richa and Ali shared an image saying '1 + 1 = 3', along with a caption that read, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world."
Have a look at their post here:
Richa and Ali officially got married in October 2023. However, the couple later revealed that they had been "legally married" for 2.5 years before tying the knot with traditional ceremonies.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa was last seen in Fukrey 3 and Ali was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya. The couple is currently gearing up for their debut production film, Girls Will Be Girls, which is set to premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, as per reports.