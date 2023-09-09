Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal make a stylish statement at GQ Awards.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward at the GQ Best Dressed Awards 2023. The event was held in Mumbai on Friday, 8 September.
Actors such as Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ishaan Khatter, and Babil Khan, among others, also made a stylish statement at the awards ceremony.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made a stylish statement at the event.
Alaya F turned heads in a white gown.
Ishaan Khatter wore an Indian traditional ensemble for the evening.
Mouni Roy arrived with her husband Suraj Nambiar.
Shriya Saran sported a floral look for the evening.
Saiyami Kher looked dreamy in a blue thigh-high slit gown.
Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a short red dress with puff sleeves and matching heels.
MC Stan also arrived at the event.
Babil Khan and Kubra Sait posed together for the paps.
Mandira Bedi looked gorgeous in a blue attire.
Armaan Malik and Anshula Kapoor twinned in white outfits.
Sanya Malhotra arrived in a short black dress.
Fatima Sana Shaikh turned heads in her black ensemble.
Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh made a stylish statement.
Prateik Babbar also arrived with his partner Sanya Sagar.
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning in a shimmery purple gown.
Ayushmann Khurrana arrived in an all-white ensemble.
