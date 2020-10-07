Rhea Chakraborty Out of Jail; Here Are Her Bail Conditions
Rhea was granted bail in the drugs case, whereas, her brother Showik’s bail was rejected by the Bombay High Court.
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday, 7 October.
Rhea left the Byculla jail on Wednesday evening, accompanied by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde.
Here are the conditions on which Rhea has been granted bail:
Deposit her passport
Report every day for 10 days to the Mumbai Police
Furnish bail bond of Rs 1 lakh
Cannot leave the country
Cannot meet with any other witness in the Sushant Singh Rajput case
Must inform Investigating Officer if she is going out of Greater Mumbai and give her itinerary in advance
Report on the first Monday of every month before the investigating agency for six months
Attend all dates in court unless prevented by any reasonable cause
Not to tamper with evidence or investigation of the case
Rhea has been released after nearly a month since her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug link related to her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput's death. However, the bail plea of her brother Showik Chakraborty has been rejected.
During the hearing, the High Court judge observed that Rhea has no criminal antecedents nor is she a part of any chain of drug dealers. "“...I am satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the Applicant is not guilty of any offence punishable under Sections 19, 24 or 27A or any other offence involving commercial quantity. There are no other criminal antecedents against her. She is not part of the chain of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits. Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she is not likely to commit any offence while on bail,” observed the judge.
Rhea and Showik were arrested by the NCB on charges of procurement and consumption of drugs.
