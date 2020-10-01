Reports of SRK, Ranbir, Arjun Rampal to be Summoned are False: NCB

There were reports claiming SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal will be summoned by NCB.

On 30 September, there were some reports claiming that Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea will be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Dainik Bhaskar had claimed in its report that NCB sources have given out names of these actors.

However, speaking to The Quint , NCB sources have said that the reports are completely false and these actors haven't been issued summons.

The NCB is currently probing an alleged drugs angle in Bollywood that surfaced after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The probe agency has questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh regarding the same.

Sara, Rakul and fashion designer Simone Khambatta's names reportedly came up during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been arrested by the NCB on charges of procuring drugs for her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the other hand, Deepika's name reportedly came up during the interrogation of Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha, who is an employee of KWAN talent management company. Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash is also associated with KWAN.