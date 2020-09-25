Not Happy With Direction SSR Death Probe is Taking: Lawyer

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said they are feeling helpless at the moment. Quint Entertainment The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death is on. | Source: Wikipedia Celebrities Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said they are feeling helpless at the moment.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has claimed that he is not at all happy with the direction in which the probe is going. He also claimed in a statement that an AIIMS doctor has told him that the actor died by 'strangulation' and not suicide.

"The family (of Sushant Singh Rajput) feels that the probe is being taken in a different direction. All attention is being diverted towards the drugs case. An AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant's death was by strangulation". Vikas Singh, Sushant's Family Lawyer

Singh also said that the Central Bureau of Investigation, one of the agencies probing Sushant's death, has not yet organised a press briefing to say what they have found. "Today, we are helpless as we don't know which direction the case is going in. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I'm not happy with the speed at which the case is going", the lawyer added. On the other hand Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is leading the team of AIIMS doctors in the case, told India Today that Vikas Singh's claims are not correct.

"What Vikas Singh is claiming is not correct. We cannot arrive at the conclusion as to whether it was murder or suicide based on just ligature marks and the scene of crime. We need more investigation into this, which is going on and not yet concluded. Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS doctor, to India Today

A team of doctors from AIIMS is currently re-evaluating Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to ascertain whether it was murder or suicide. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June. As per Mumbai Police's initial investigation and the autopsy report, the cause of death was reported to be suicide. The AIIMS team is yet to give their final opinion on the case. The CBI team is also working closely with the AIIMS team to find out the reason of Sushant's demise. Sushant's death is currently being investigated by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. While the ED is looking into a money laundering angle based on an FIR filed by Sushant's father, the NCB is probing an alleged drugs link related to his death. (With inputs from India Today)