Remo D'Souza's Wife Lizelle Shares Health Update

Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle shared an update on her husband's health with an Instagram video. While the choreographer's face wasn't visible, the camera focussed on his feet which he was tapping in time to music. Lizelle thanked fans for wishing him a speedy recovery and wrote, "Dancing with the feet is one thing; Dancing with the heart is another... @remodsouza Thank you everyone for the prayers and blessings."
Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack on 11 December and is currently admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. In a statement to The Indian Express, Lizelle D'Souza said that he had a blockage and had to undergo an angiography. He is currently stable say reports.
Fans, friends and industry colleagues have wished Remo a speedy recovery over social media. Amitabh Bachchan also sent his prayers to the choreographer. Retweeting a video clip shared by a fan the veteran actor wrote, ""Get well Remo... Prayers! And thank you for your wishes."
